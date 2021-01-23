Advertisement

Lincoln Elementary School students collect donations for Mercy health care workers

Friday morning a group of 18 5th graders from Lincoln Elementary School in Ardmore delivered Gatorade, waters, and snacks to healthcare workers at Mercy Ardmore.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Friday morning a group of 18 5th graders from Lincoln Elementary School in Ardmore delivered Gatorade, waters, and snacks to healthcare workers at Mercy Ardmore.

They’re called the Lincoln Leaders, and they do a service project every year.

“We are trying to help as much as we can,” Lincoln Leader Amilyn Artigee said.

All week long the Lincoln Leaders have collected snacks and drinks for healthcare workers at Mercy.

“The pandemic is hard right now cause you feel like you come to work and you are literally at war,” Mercy ER charge RN Lenzie Bryant said.

Bryant said she feels the toll COVID-19 takes on her and her coworkers.

“We hardly ever even have time to run to the cafeteria to get a Gatorade or anything,” Bryant said.

That’s why the Lincoln Leaders chose snacks like granola bars and Gatorade.

“Because they were like individual things,” Lincoln Leader president Landri Lee said. “They would be quick and easy to grab,”

Lincoln leader Jonathan Spears said he collected donations with one person in mind.

“My mom, she’s a health provider,” Spears said. “She helps World War II and veterans and she is just a great nurse.”

Bryant said she can’t even express how much she appreciates the gifts.

“To have the community appreciate us, even like they have in the past few days, has been very touching,” Bryant said. “To know we’re appreciated and loved, and that we’re not unseen.”

Principal Lacy Barton said that’s just what the Lincoln Leaders do.

“We’ve seen time and time again how important they are to our students and to our teachers,” Barton said.

