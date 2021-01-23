Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) -

A 22-year-old Savoy man was arrested Thursday on multiple federal charges for his role in the siege at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

According to an affidavit, the FBI began investigating Nolan Cooke after he was identified by at least three tipsters who saw posts he made of himself at the Capitol that day on Snapchat, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Cooke faces charges of acts during a civil disorder, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and entering or remaining on restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in or near restricted buildings or grounds.

According to the affidavit Cooke told FBI agents that he came to the Capitol “because he wanted to be heard.” Telling the FBI that he was at the front of the crowd pushing against police officers who were standing ground securing the Capitol.

Cooke was able to push past police and made his way to the doors of the Capitol Building where he used a flag pole to bang on the window. Cooke denied entering the Capitol Building at any time.

Coooke admitted he brought “one or more firearms with him” on the trip but he left them in a relative’s vehicle and did not bring them to the Capitol.

The FBI conducted a search of Cooke’s social media which included a 28-second Tik-Tok video he posted on Jan. 13 “showing a crowd of people pushing their way through a group of police officers (likely Capitol Police) in front of the Captiol.” Agents were able to identify Cooke by his “long brown hair” which “dangled in front of the camera lens.”

The affidavit also states that the person in the video is wearing the camera and had on a denim jacket or shirt similar to the one Cooke was wearing in his two Instagram pictures he posted at the riots.

One picture taken with a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend captioned “I wouldn’t want anyone other than you with me to take on the revolution” with a heart and kissing face emoji, and another with hundreds of protesters in the background captioned “what a crazy (expletive) day.”

