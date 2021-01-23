Ticket sales soar at Texoma store for Mega Millions $1B jackpot

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After four months without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has now eclipsed $1 billion in Friday night’s drawing.

Some gas stations in Sherman have been swarmed with players hoping it’s their lucky day.

“Everybody is getting probably double the amount, I’ve run out of paper once today already,” Lone Star Food Story Associate Clerk Khris Banner said.

Banner said the massive jackpot has boosted ticket sales with customers spending as much as $300 in the hopes of winning the Mega Millions.

“I’ve got people that normally get one ticket or two tickets that’s getting $20, $30 worth vs you know just one or two and that’s been consistent all day,” Banner said.

The odds of winning? One in 302.5 million.

Still, people flocked to to this Valero at 75 and 82 all day Friday determined to win the biggest lottery jackpot since 2018.

“My name is Joe Vasquez. I’m from Plainview, Texas and I just bought the winning ticket,” Lottery Ticket Buyer Joe Vasquez said.

Others shared what they would do if they’re holding the lucky numbers in the morning.

“First off I’d get out of bed, I would take a trip, probably buy me another car and give a bunch away,” Lottery Ticket Buyer Ron Kniss said.

Many players like Carlene Walker from Sherman said they wouldn’t spend it all on themselves.

“I’d help so many people that needed it. Help is the big accent of the whole thing,” Walker said.

And for those like Johnny Kurtz who only play when those jackpots swell, he said he’d take care of family, put some aside for his kids, and...

“I’d probably pretend like it’s 1999 all over again and party for a few days,” Kurtz said.

Wanna-be billionaires have until 8:59 p.m. Friday night to purchase tickets. The drawing will be held after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.