Advertisement

A bit of everything ... Now waiting on the thunder ...

Morning dense fog & drizzle, then strong to severe storms !
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Hale
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning, we had dense fog and widespread drizzle. They combined to reduce visibility and braking distance. Remember, when driving in fog and drizzle, slow down and leave extra room between the cars ahead of and around you.

This afternoon showers and rain moved in from the southwest and headed northeast between 3 to 5 pm. Most of it was just on-off showers and rain that will continue through midnight. With Southeast wind are flipping Northeast as the surface low passes to our south with isolated gusts to 25 mph still full of Gulf moisture. So the atmosphere is primed for the heavier downpours late this evening and overnight, with more strong to severe thunderstorms. Afternoon high temps reached the mid-50s up to the low-60s across northwestern Texoma.

Late tonight through tomorrow morning, we still need to be Weather Aware of the potential for isolated storms followed by a Dry-Line Front that will roll from northwest to southeast across Texoma triggering a squall-line with possible hail up to 1″ inch and damaging winds up to 60 mph. Some localized flooding will also be possible. Strong shear with even marginal instability may still allow for a brief window for a tornado across southeastern OK after midnight.

Rainfall totals of over an inch are possible Sunday into Monday Morning. Assuming these storms go severe they will be the first severe storms of 2021.

By early Monday morning just behind the Pacific Dry-Line Front, our winds will turn West 20-30 mph allowing down-slope winds out of the South Plains to warm us back into the low to mid-60s.

Drier air as high-pressure builds in gives us several days of sunshine beginning Monday through Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 90% thunderstorms, some strong to severe

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, rather windy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Partly cloudy

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison
Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots
Police are investigating after dozens of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found at Marietta...
Dozens in Marietta find Ku Klux Klan flyers in their yards
Firefighters responded to a Sherman apartment complex on Saturday after a mattress caught on...
Mattress catches fire at Sherman apartment complex
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast