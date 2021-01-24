A bit of everything ... Now waiting on the thunder ...

This morning, we had dense fog and widespread drizzle. They combined to reduce visibility and braking distance. Remember, when driving in fog and drizzle, slow down and leave extra room between the cars ahead of and around you.

This afternoon showers and rain moved in from the southwest and headed northeast between 3 to 5 pm. Most of it was just on-off showers and rain that will continue through midnight. With Southeast wind are flipping Northeast as the surface low passes to our south with isolated gusts to 25 mph still full of Gulf moisture. So the atmosphere is primed for the heavier downpours late this evening and overnight, with more strong to severe thunderstorms. Afternoon high temps reached the mid-50s up to the low-60s across northwestern Texoma.

Late tonight through tomorrow morning, we still need to be Weather Aware of the potential for isolated storms followed by a Dry-Line Front that will roll from northwest to southeast across Texoma triggering a squall-line with possible hail up to 1″ inch and damaging winds up to 60 mph. Some localized flooding will also be possible. Strong shear with even marginal instability may still allow for a brief window for a tornado across southeastern OK after midnight.

Rainfall totals of over an inch are possible Sunday into Monday Morning. Assuming these storms go severe they will be the first severe storms of 2021.

By early Monday morning just behind the Pacific Dry-Line Front, our winds will turn West 20-30 mph allowing down-slope winds out of the South Plains to warm us back into the low to mid-60s.

Drier air as high-pressure builds in gives us several days of sunshine beginning Monday through Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 90% thunderstorms, some strong to severe

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, rather windy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Partly cloudy

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.