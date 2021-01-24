David Spiller, Craig Carter to face runoff for Texas House District 68 seat

(KXII) - The race for the open Texas House District 68 seat will head towards a runoff.

Republican candidates David Spiller and Craig Carter will compete for the seat since both came out on top Saturday.

Results show Spiller received around 43 percent of the vote and Carter around 17 percent.

For a candidate to win, they must get the majority of the vote, which is 50 percent or more.

This comes after state Representative Drew Springer was elected to the Texas Senate District 30 seat last month.

Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley resigned so he could run for the House District 68 seat.

His replacement Steve Starnes will be sworn in on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.