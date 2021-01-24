Dozens in Marietta find Ku Klux Klan flyers in their yards

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after dozens of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found at Marietta homes Saturday morning.

“I think every person of color has probably experienced racism at one point, but not so personal like this. Not at everybody’s door step, no,” said Kiera Akins, who found a flyer at her mom’s house.

On Saturday morning, her parents found found a Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyer in a plastic bag in the yard.

“This is ridiculous, it doesn’t even make sense. We’ve never experienced anything like this. I’ve been living here in Marietta for 30 years,” Akins said.

Marietta Mayor Kimberly Fraire says police found 75 KKK flyers at homes on the north, east and south side of town.

Fraire says they were distributed at random.

“So I think that it’s just someone who is trying to insight hate and want to encourage that divide among communities,” Fraire said.

But Akins said she feels like Black community members were targeted.

“I saw some in places where I know Black people live, and then I drove around in the same area where it’s all white people and they didn’t have anything.” Akins said.

Police are asking for surveillance video and for anyone with information to come forward.

“And so, you know, encouragement to report so we can monitor the situation and find out who’s behind it,” Fraire said.

Fraire said no vandalism was reported, but whoever tossed the flyers could face a public nuisance and littering charge.

She said since the word “church” was on the flyers, they’re protected by the First Amendment.

Akins said she feels uneasy about the situation and hopes the city will find out who did this.

“If they don’t do anything else for this community, I think this is something they should take seriously,” Akins said.

