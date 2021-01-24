Advertisement

Grayson College holds open enrollment for adult education program

Grayson College hosted their first enrollment this year for their adult education and literacy program this weekend.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College hosted their first open enrollment of the year for their adult education and literacy program Friday and Saturday.

All classes are “work at your own pace” and are covered by a state grant of just over $500 thousand.

Students enter the program with different levels of knowledge and through assessments on different subjects like math, social studies and science they

Ana Martinez dropped out of High School ten years ago to support her family.

She works as a server at a Mexican restaurant and she’s seen cuts in both her hours and pay because of the pandemic.

In hopes of “a better future for me and my son” she took her first math test for the program Saturday.

“(I’ve) just slacked off on not doing anything pretty much,” Martinez said. “I just look at my son and I need to do better for him.”

All of the adult education programs offered through the college are free to students and include general education, English language classes, citizenship and civics test prep, Texas Success Initiative Prep along with literacy and math skills classes.

Assistant Director Davinia Ransom said enrollment has been down but students typically finish their programs between six months and two years.

“A lot of the people that come through our program, something has happened in their past where they’re not able to continue on with their education,” Ransom said.

The program is available for anyone 16 and up living in Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties. Ransom said enrollment numbers plummeted last year even though classes are offered at no cost.

“We just want to give them a baseline to know what we’re starting with, where the student needs to be.”

Classes for the various programs will be every Wednesday in February from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open enrollment events will also be held those same days and times in the Advanced Technology Building on campus.

Those interested just need to bring a government issued ID.

