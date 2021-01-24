Advertisement

Kremlin: US comments on protests support lawbreaking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the U.S. Embassy’s statements about the nationwide protests, in which more than 3,500 people reportedly were arrested, interfere in the country’s domestic affairs and encourage Russians to break the law.

Dmitry Peskov made the criticism on Sunday, a day after protests took place across the country demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption activist who is Putin’s most well-known critic.

During the protests, embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that “the U.S. supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression. Steps being taken by Russian authorities are suppressing those rights.” The embassy also tweeted a State Department statement calling for Navalny’s release.

Peskov said the statements “indirectly constitute absolute interference in our internal affairs” and are “direct support for the violation of the law of the Russian Federation, support for unauthorized actions.”

The protests attracted thousands of people in Russia’s major cities, including an estimated 15,000 in Moscow, and demonstrations occurred in scores of other cities. Peskov, however, dismissed the turnout as insignificant.

“Now many will say that many people came out for the illegal actions. No, few people came out; many people vote for Putin,” he said.

The 44-year-old Navalny, Putin’s most prominent and persistent foe, was arrested Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had been recovering from severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin and that Russian authorities deny.

Authorities said his five-month stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence that was imposed in a 2014 fraud and money-laundering conviction, which he says is fraudulent and politically motivated.

He is to appear in court on Feb. 2 for a hearing on whether the suspended sentence will be converted to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison
Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots
Police are investigating after dozens of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found at Marietta...
Dozens in Marietta find Ku Klux Klan flyers in their yards
Firefighters responded to a Sherman apartment complex on Saturday after a mattress caught on...
Mattress catches fire at Sherman apartment complex
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
The peaceful Inauguration of President Joe Biden was made possible by the thousands of National...
Oklahoma National Guardsmen headed home from D.C.
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
Swink man arrested in connection to Choctaw County shooting
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief