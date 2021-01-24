Mattress catches fire at Sherman apartment complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters responded to a Sherman apartment complex on Saturday after a mattress caught on fire.

Sherman firefighters say it happened just after 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Southgate Apartments on South Travis Street.

Firefighters were able to drag the mattress out of the apartment and put it out.

They say no one was home when it happened and no foul play is suspected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

