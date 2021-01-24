Advertisement

Mattress catches fire at Sherman apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a Sherman apartment complex on Saturday after a mattress caught on...
Firefighters responded to a Sherman apartment complex on Saturday after a mattress caught on fire.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters responded to a Sherman apartment complex on Saturday after a mattress caught on fire.

Sherman firefighters say it happened just after 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Southgate Apartments on South Travis Street.

Firefighters were able to drag the mattress out of the apartment and put it out.

They say no one was home when it happened and no foul play is suspected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

