Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A mother and daughter are injured after getting hit by a truck in Denison.

Police say it happened at the intersection of South Austin Avenue and Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say the mother was helping her daughter cross the street on her tricycle, when a pick-up truck turning left hit them in the cross walk.

Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital.

Police say the daughter cut her head open and the mother got bruises from the impact.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening.

They say it was an accident and the driver won’t face charges.

