Davis man without a home after fire

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man is without a home after a fire on Friday night.

Davis volunteer firefighters said the home was engulfed by the time they got there around 10 p.m.

It happened on Zeleniak Drive south of the Treasure Valley Casino in Davis.

Fire Chief Dusty Parson said one man lived there, but he wasn’t home when it caught on fire.

He said the house was a rental and is a total loss.

The Murray County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause.

