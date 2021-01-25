Swink man arrested in connection to Choctaw County shooting

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they’re still searching for the suspect.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Saturday night a Fort Towson man was shot in the leg after he went to confront Greg Fouse, 45, in his driveway in Swink.

Deputies say the man was taken to a Texas hospital, and Fouse was arrested for accessory to shooting with intent to kill.

Park says the shooter is still at large.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Choctaw Nation Tribal police are helping investigate.

Choctaw County deputies arrested Greg Fouse, 45, for accessory to shooting with intent to kill. (Choctaw County Jail)

