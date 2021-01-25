Oklahoma National Guardsmen headed home from D.C.

MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - Wednesday was a historic day for America.

The peaceful Inauguration of President Joe Biden was made possible by the thousands of National Guard members from across the country.

“Who can say they slept in the Library of Congress on the marble floor and ate lunch in there. Then right outside the door is the Capitol” said Operations Sergeant Major Michael Hearon.

Hundreds of those soldiers came from Oklahoma, like Michael Hearon.

”We basically ran twelve hour shifts, out on the fence at the capital during the Inauguration” said Hearon.

Hearon made the journey to Washington from his home in Mead.

”It’s been interesting, we’ve got to travel through a lot of pretty country. Virginia had a lot of snow on the ground!” said Hearon.

The former Calera Mayor said he spent hours standing in freezing cold temperatures and even napped on the congressional floor.

After their shifts, they slept in individual hotel rooms.

Hearon says the biggest shock was seeing the 7-foot, non-scalable fence surrounding the capitol.

”You know, it’s unusual for people see a big fence around the capitol,” Hearon said. “Nobody looks at the capitol and says ‘oh what a big fence’ but there were threats of rioting and stuff and with the group of us there in numbers, it was deterrent.”

Hearon says the mission is one that he will always remember.

”A pretty spectacular deployment. I mean, to get to go do that. Some of these guys have never been to D.C. and to get to do that plus to witness the inauguration- to get to be there on the ground, was pretty phenomenal.”

