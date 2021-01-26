Advertisement

2 ‘pillars’ of Indianapolis family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours

By WRTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - An Indiana woman and her family are heartbroken after losing two loved ones to COVID-19 one day apart, just before the Christmas holidays.

Holly Vantelli lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet, and then her 58-year-old husband, Ken, to COVID-19 within 24 hours in December. Both had been hospitalized with the virus.

“We lose one person, that’s devastating. But we lost two, and it’s horrifying,” Vantelli said. “It’s really hard losing two of the people that was the pillars of our family.”

Holly Vantelli (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
Holly Vantelli (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her 58-year-old husband, Ken (second from right), to COVID-19 within 24 hours in December. Both had been hospitalized with the virus.(Source: Vantelli Family/WRTV/CNN)

One month later, the situation is still unreal to her, especially as she tries to raise her young daughter, who is now without her father.

“We have three boys, and we had just adopted our little girl, who is 3 and a half,” Vantelli said. “That’s been really hard, too, because she’s asking every day, ‘Where’s my daddy?’”

Vantelli says she often wakes up thinking this is just a nightmare and will be over, but unfortunately, it continues on.

As she goes through the grieving process, she says part of it is making sure people start taking COVID-19 seriously.

“For people who are saying it’s not real, we’re living proof,” Vantelli said. “I get so frustrated when people say this is a hoax or this is all made up or it’s political. That’s not true.”

She encourages everyone to mask up and do their part to protect others, so no one else has to stand in her shoes.

Copyright 2021 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
Swink man arrested in connection to Choctaw County shooting
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Man dead in Choctaw County shooting
Police are investigating after dozens of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found at Marietta...
Dozens in Marietta find Ku Klux Klan flyers in their yards
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma
Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison
Mother, daughter hit by truck in Denison

Latest News

The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Second impeachment of Trump in Senate's hands
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
Fallen trees crushed mobile homes in Fultondale, Ala., Monday night.
Possible tornado brings large trees down on Ala. trailers