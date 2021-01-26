Around 8,000 people on COVID-19 vaccine waiting list in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 8,000 people in Grayson County are on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

But right now, there’s limited supply with around 4,000 vaccines available as of late last week.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said demand is far more than supply, not only here, but everywhere.

The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows that more than 3,200 Pfizer vaccines are currently at Texoma Medical Center.

But he said the count isn’t accurate, since they’re not updating in real time as vaccines are administered.

“They are not keeping up in real time because it’s easy to show what’s been shipped or what’s been allocated, it’s a lot more difficult to show what’s actually been administered,” Magers said.

Magers said the state website is behind.

He says so far, around 7,800 vaccines have been administered in the county.

About a month ago, 400 people got the first shot of the Moderna vaccine, and 400 more doses on the way for their second shots.

“Pretty quickly, we’re going to go through the vaccines we have in Grayson County. The challenge is going to be getting more,” Magers said.

He says as of late last week, around 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were at TMC since they have the freezer to store them.

They expect to vaccinate roughly 2-thousand people this week … around 500 a day.

“We’re putting the shots in the arms. Our vaccines aren’t sitting on the shelves. We’re getting them out to the public as quickly as we can.”

He says the county health department ordered a specialty freezer for Pfizer vaccines.

So when they receive it, he expects the county to get more doses.

Magers says if you’re eligible for the vaccine, don’t just rely on the county.

He says to get on the list at your doctor’s office, pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens and grocery stores like Kroger.

Plus, in Texas, you don’t have to get vaccinated in the county you live in.

So if your county doesn’t have it and you’re eligible, check around.

“Get on any list you can get on because nobody really knows who’s going to get the vaccine first, and how they’re going to distribute it,” Magers said.

Magers says at this point in time, the waiting list is mainly people in the 1B group, which includes people 65 and older or 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

