Choctaw Nation starts phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Monday the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma began phase three of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Any CDIB card holder age 40 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine.

The Choctaw Nation ask that patients have an existing chart with any Choctaw Nation medical facility.

So far they’ve given over 1,000 shots at the Durant location, and almost 4,200 across all Choctaw Nation locations.

“We have 300 scheduled so far and everyone’s just really excited. As we go through those next phases it’s gonna be really important because we’ll be able to vaccinate more and more people and hopefully get an end to all this,” said Brian Hander, Choctaw Nation pharmacist.

Anyone living in the same household of vaccine recipient age 18 and older with a CDIB card can also receive the vaccine.

To make an appointment, call 800.349.7026 extension 6 or call your local Choctaw medical facility directly with contact information listed here.

