Advertisement

Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant

Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount Pleasant restaurant he frequents and left a big tip for servers Sunday morning. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Musician and Lowcountry native Darius Rucker quietly treated everyone dining at a restaurant he frequents to a free meal and also left a big tip for servers Sunday morning, WCSC reported.

The Grammy-award winner visited the Mount Pleasant IHOP, where employees consider him a regular. After his meal, he approached general manager Stephen Vitale and asked about paying for the meals of everyone dining in the restaurant at that moment.

“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale said. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”

He said Rucker also left a “very generous” tip for the servers to share, but declined to provide a specific dollar amount.

“It caused a lot of excitement,” Vitale said. He said many in the restaurant didn’t recognize Rucker, who wore a mask when he wasn’t eating.

“We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular,” he said, adding that a few who did recognize Rucker thanked him for the gesture.

“It was a good morning at IHOP,” Vitale said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Man dead in Choctaw County shooting
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
Swink man arrested in connection to Choctaw County shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Police are investigating after dozens of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found at Marietta...
Dozens in Marietta find Ku Klux Klan flyers in their yards

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden speaks on fight to contain COVID-19 pandemic
The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
First Biden-Putin call shows both cautious on big concerns