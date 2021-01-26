ECU’s Ladd named GAC player of the week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - East Central junior Hannah Ladd earned Great American Conference Player of the Week. The Ozark, Ark., native had a strong week for the Tigers (5-1, 5-1 GAC), helping the team to a 2-0 record.

That included a win over No. 13 Southwestern Oklahoma State (85-75) on the road. It was the first victory over a ranked team since Dec. 30, 2018 when the defeated No. 22 Central Oklahoma (75-56).

Ladd averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while adding a .682 (15-of-22) field-goal percentage, .667 (8-of-12) three-point field-goal percentage, five assists and one block.

