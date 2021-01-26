Advertisement

Grayson County man arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman, assaulting her

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man is in jail Monday, accused of kidnapping his pregnant ex girlfriend, beating her and stealing several vehicles.

Deputies say Christopher Henson was pulled over in a stolen pickup two weeks ago, when he took off on foot and got away. 

A woman inside the truck told police she had been kidnapped against her will for several days and feared for her life after being beaten by a screw driver, threatened with a gun and punched multiple times.

Three days later police found Henson in a local hospital after he’d crashed a stolen motorcycle on Highway 69. 

He’s currently being held in the Grayson County Jail on over a million dollars in bonds.

