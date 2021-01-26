More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County

LEBANON, Okla. (KXII) - Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend after they were distributed all over Marietta.

This time, they were found in Lebanon, just down the highway near the border of Love and Marshall Counties.

“Walked down the street, found a bunch of these in driveways and immediately took offense to it,” said Liz Pugh, who found flyers on her street in Lebanon.

The flyer reads, “Church of the Ku Klux Klan, Realm of Oklahoma, join today.”

It’s the same as the more than 75 flyers found in Marietta neighborhoods on Saturday.

The next morning, Pugh saw one in her driveway.

“I think it’s somebody trying to cause trouble one way or another, whether it’s cause of politic s or what. And we don’t need that,” she said.

A week ago on Martin Luther King Junior Day, people in Kay County in northern Oklahoma got similar flyers in plastic bags with stones.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s stupid, it’s narrow-minded, it’s unnecessary,” Pugh said.

Marietta police said several other people called them after the initial report came in as more flyers were discovered, mainly on the east side of town.

In neighboring Marshall County, a deputy found a flyer on the western side.

Pugh said she noticed them all around Lebanon, and said she heard of several in Kingston.

“I don’t think it’s racially motivated because it’s in so many different communities,” Pugh said.

She thinks it may be politically driven, but said this kind of tactic is not welcome in her town.

“I don’t like propaganda trash in my yard. I don’t want someone thinking I go along with it because I don’t,” Pugh said. “This is America. Let’s agree to disagree. But at least be forthright, and don’t be so sneaky like the KKK has history of being.”

Marietta police say whoever tossed the flyers could face a public nuisance and littering charge.

They’re investigating a couple leads, but are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact them.

