Advertisement

Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

About 83% of the guns were loaded
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers.

About 83% of the guns were loaded. That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176 guns at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport checkpoints.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Man dead in Choctaw County shooting
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
Swink man arrested in connection to Choctaw County shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Police are investigating after dozens of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found at Marietta...
Dozens in Marietta find Ku Klux Klan flyers in their yards

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden speaks on fight to contain COVID-19 pandemic
The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
First Biden-Putin call shows both cautious on big concerns