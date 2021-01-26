Breezy, chilly Wednesday

Early-day clouds clear out Wednesday, leaving us mostly sunny, rather windy and chilly. In fact, gusty winds will keep wind chills in the 30s even during the middle of the day.

Meanwhile, to our west the water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper low moving over the Pacific coast, it is moving as expected and should bring a high chance of rain Saturday, most likely in the morning. Winds will increase on Friday as the system gets closer, priming the atmosphere with moisture for weekend rainfall.

This should be a quick rain event - strong westerly winds will quickly remove the cloud cover by Saturday afternoon when it should be sunny but very windy. Not the day to be on the lake! Saturday rainfall should be less than an inch.

Temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday morning and top out in the 40s – a reminder we’ve got lots of winter to go.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Partly cloudy and windy

Saturday: 60% Morning rain or thunderstorms, clearing and very windy afternoon

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12