Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday morning, when a security camera beeped.

“When it did that, then they took off running and got in the truck,” Madill Police public information office Donny Raley said.

But after stealing the truck, the thieves were not finished yet.

“Then drove that stolen vehicle over here to just outside of Tishomingo on the west side,” Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said. “They committed the burglary of a dispensary here.”

Surveillance video shows that occurred around 3 a.m.

Dodd said they think the crimes span not just Marshall and Johnston counties, but Carter County too.

“They’ve had some recent break-ins as well,” Dodd said. “Looking at the modus operandi, we believe that these are connected.”

About 1000 dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from C.J.’s dispensary on Friday.

“All their product, as far as medical marijuana, is secured nightly in safes,” Dodd said. “However they did make off with some glassware and some other smaller products.”

Madill police officer Donny Raley said security footage helps solve cases like this much faster.

“There’s a lot out there,” Raley said. “Most homes have it. It helps us widen our suspect pool if we can narrow it down: male, female, race etc.”

Dodd said they have a few ideas about who did it.

“Younger male subjects,” Dodd said. “They were wearing hoodies and face masks, but we do have some persons of interest. Working in conjunction with the other law enforcement agencies, we’ve come up with some names.”

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen truck in a Pauls Valley field on Sunday

“Hopefully the three agencies can tie those together since we now have the vehicle in our possession,” Raley said.

Anyone recognizing the men should call the Madill Police Department, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, or the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

