$3 million scratch winner sold at Sherman convenience store

SHERMAN, Tex. (KXII) - You probably already know two lucky players hit those massive jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions last week, but another multimillion-dollar ticket was recently sold in Sherman.

An Allen, Texas, resident who chose to remain anonymous claimed a $3 million dollar scratch ticket prize sold at a Sherman convenience store.

The Texas Lottery 500x Loteria Spectacular scratch ticket was sold at the Get and Go on South Crockett.

If that story sounds familiar, another top prize winning scratch ticket worth $2.5 million was sold at the same store in 2011.

