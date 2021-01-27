Advertisement

Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating...
People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging customers to promptly update their operating systems to fix major security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers.

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out Tuesday as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.

The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs. The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.

The exploits were reported by “an anonymous researcher,” according to the website.

The new operating software also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Man dead in Choctaw County shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Christopher Henson is being held in the Grayson County Jail on over a million dollars in bonds.
Grayson County man arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman, assaulting her
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law.’
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law’

Latest News

Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Holocaust survivor Irene Butter warns we must stay vigilant to preserve democratic institutions...
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Survivor warns of 'echoes'
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo...
Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Police find no bias, terror motive in Portland road rampage
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Biden says he’s ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings