Ardmore City Schools set to receive $3.8 million in federal funds

The Oklahoma state department of education announced yesterday that they will be giving 500 Wi-Fi hotspots to Ardmore City Schools.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore City Schools will get $3.8 million in March from the federal government to help with the costs of COVID-19.

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland said the money is exactly what the district needs.

“Essentially its the second round of COVID money,” Holland said. “We’re grateful for that and have a little over two years to spend that money.”

It’s called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, and the district plans to use most of it to pay salaries for staff members they would have otherwise had to let go.

COVID-19 caused unexpected expenses this year such as personal protective equipment and new technology for distance learning.

“We have Chromebooks and iPads for our younger kids,” Holland said. “Cause they don’t quite have what it takes to manage a Chromebook yet, and they do better with iPads.”

Those expenses threw a wrench in the district’s budget, but Holland said there are other reasons the budget was tighter this year.

“One of the biggest ones is all of the money being drawn out of the system for Epic Charter Schools,” Holland said.

The online charter school was accused by state auditors of illegally using $11 million from state taxes.

“We think that’s a flaw in Oklahoma’s funding pattern,” Holland said. “We’re hoping there’s some changes coming on that.”

Until that happens, Holland said the federal funds will keep some stability for students.

“We’re grateful that the money’s come and were grateful that were not looking to reduce our staff,” Holland said.

