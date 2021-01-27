Advertisement

City of Denison breaks ground for downtown renovation project

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison broke ground today for their long anticipated downtown renovation project. When you can expect to see construction begin.

This morning stakeholders gathered for groundbreaking of the Designing Downtown Denison or D3 project. Something that’s been in the works for 5 years now is finally coming to fruition. A local construction company looks forward to being behind the project.

“It’s something that I’m proud to be involved in and that they recognized me as a local and as stakeholder,” said president of Piazza Construction, Chip Piazza.

Born and raised in Denison, Piazza started his construction company where he calls home.

“I think that they felt confidence in hiring us and our abilities,” said Piazza.

He said he’s ready to take on the responsibility of what he calls a legacy project.

“Having a destination like this downtown where there’s entertainment and dining will be a big plus for not only Denison but Grayson County at large,” said Piazza.

“We don’t feel like we settled for a local construction company, we feel like we’re fortunate to have a local construction company that’s fully capable of doing a wonderful job,” said Donna Dow, Denison Main Street Director.

They said the first phase will take about 21 months to complete and will cost over $16 million to renovate streets, sidewalks and utilities.

“It’s just going to enhance the environment. The businesses, the buildings, they’re already wonderful and so this is just going to complete the picture,” said Dow.

Dow encouraged the community to continue coming downtown once construction begins to support business owners as they stay open through the project.

“They’ve survived through COVID and we want them to thrive through the D3 project,” said Dow.

Piazza said to expect to see them working at Houston Street as soon as next week.

