Advertisement

Grayson Co. man sentenced for trafficking meth

Several Grayson County residents have pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal...
Several Grayson County residents have pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman, Texas, man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Anthony Wade Buford, 35, pleaded guilty on June 9, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant, III.

According to information presented in court, in the summer of 2019, Grayson County law enforcement agencies began investigating reports that a drug trafficking group operating in the area was receiving narcotics from a supplier in McKinney, Texas.  On August 22, 2019, a deputy with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Buford and a search of the vehicle revealed 242.74 grams of pure methamphetamine and 13.1 grams of suspected black tar heroin. Officers were able to identify co-defendants Jeremy Wayne Helton, a resident of McKinney, as Buford’s source of supply. On August 28, 2019, task force investigators executed a search warrant at Helton’s residence, where they located co-defendant Kennen Depetris and seized 1.568 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, $12,000 cash; four handguns; 3.8 ounces of GHB, digital scales and assorted baggies for drug packaging, fake driver’s licenses; and a quantity of suspected heroin.

Investigators later identified co-defendant Benjamin Christopher Reyes, of Dallas, Texas, as Helton and Depetris’s source of supply. They immediately conducted a “buy-bust” operation on Reyes at Helton’s residence, where they seized an additional two kilograms of pure methamphetamine from him.  Further investigation led to the identification of the following additional members of the conspiracy, all of whom were indicted along with Reyes, Helton, Depetris and Buford, including:

  • Mishay Gabriele McManigell of Sherman, Texas, who has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy.
  • Coty Allen Pipkin, of Sherman, Texas, who has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.
  • Melysa Rae Sudderth, of Pottsboro, Texas, who has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy.
  • Stephen Keith Martin, of Sherman, Texas, who has pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.
  • Bridget Marie Dobrovolsky, of Durant, Oklahoma, who has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy.

Two defendants, Reyes and Marlon Glenn Warren, II, of Denison, Texas have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Helton previously pleaded guilty and received 210 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy. Depetris is currently awaiting trial.

This case was investigated by the Sherman, Denison, and Bells, Texas Police Departments; the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office; the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA); and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.

-U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Texas

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Antlers man killed in Hugo shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law.’
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law’
Christopher Henson is being held in the Grayson County Jail on over a million dollars in bonds.
Grayson County man arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman, assaulting her
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma

Latest News

One-day record of 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive pandemic...
Oklahoma Supreme Court rejects Stitt’s gambling compacts
500X Loteria Spectacular
$3 million scratch winner sold at Sherman convenience store
Texas Department of Motor Vehicle sets deadline for expired registration tags
Temporary waiver of vehicle registration ending in Texas