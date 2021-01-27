Hard Freeze Thursday morning, Big Winds Fri-Sat
Saturday rain: High chance, low amounts
Thursday begins with a hard freeze and area-wide frost with lows from 22 to 28 degrees.
We’ll have light northeast winds tonight swinging around to the southeast Thursday, with scattered high clouds mixed among a good amount of sun. Look for about 50 on your Thursday high. Southerly winds pick up on Friday, expect gusts to about 30 mph.
Water vapor imagery shows an upper low moving over California, this feature will slowly weaken as it moves eastward but pack enough of a punch to bring some rain Saturday, most likely in the morning.
Rainfall looks to be less than a half inch as rich Gulf moisture will not have time to be in place ahead of the system. Strong westerly winds will quickly remove the cloud cover so Saturday afternoon should be sunny but very windy. Not the day to be on the lake...or burn stuff outside.
Mild and windy weather takes shape the first half of next week.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Partly cloudy and windy
Saturday: 60% Morning rain or thunderstorms, clearing and very windy afternoon
Sunday: Sunny and windy
Monday: Sunny
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12