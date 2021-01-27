Advertisement

Oklahoma Supreme Court rejects Stitt’s gambling compacts

The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive pandemic...
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive pandemic reopening plans.(Source: Gov. Kevin Stitt, Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected gambling compacts that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt negotiated with two Oklahoma-based Native American tribes.

In its decision Tuesday, the court ruled the compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians invalid under Oklahoma law.

The court determined because Stitt negotiated different terms to those included in a model gaming compact approved by voters in 2004, and without approval of a joint legislative committee, the agreements aren’t valid.

The decision is another setback in Stitt’s attempt to renegotiate the compacts that allow gambling at tribal casinos across the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Antlers man killed in Hugo shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law.’
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law’
Christopher Henson is being held in the Grayson County Jail on over a million dollars in bonds.
Grayson County man arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman, assaulting her
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma

Latest News

One-day record of 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma
Several Grayson County residents have pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal...
Grayson Co. man sentenced for trafficking meth
500X Loteria Spectacular
$3 million scratch winner sold at Sherman convenience store
Texas Department of Motor Vehicle sets deadline for expired registration tags
Temporary waiver of vehicle registration ending in Texas