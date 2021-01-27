Advertisement

One-day record of 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma has reported a new one-day record of 65 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the state health department said Wednesday.

The previous one-day record was 62, reported on Jan. 6, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health records.

The health department also reported 2,686 new virus cases Wednesday for totals of 3,388 deaths and 379,110 cases since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of new deaths in the state has increased the past two weeks from 33.29 per day to 40.86 while the rolling average of new cases has declined from 4,169.86 per day to 2,578.57, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Oklahoma had the seventh highest rate of new cases per capita in the United States at 988.24 per 100,000 population, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Health officials have said the gap is because it can take several weeks to confirm a death was caused by COVID-19 and the health department said the latest deaths occurred between Dec. 14 and Jan. 25.

