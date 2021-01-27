Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Antlers man killed in Hugo shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law.’
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law’
Christopher Henson is being held in the Grayson County Jail on over a million dollars in bonds.
Grayson County man arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman, assaulting her
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma

Latest News

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
Boeing posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
The selling comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will deliver on its...
Big technology companies lead US stock indexes sharply lower
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In a war over GameStop, big funds yield to smaller investors
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence