Advertisement

Texas Department of Motor Vehicle is setting April 14, 2021 as the deadline to get vehicle registration updated

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you are a resident in Texas then you have a couple of months left to get your car registration up to date.

Back in March of 2020 Governor Gregg Abbott issued a temporary waiver due to COVID-19 but that time is now coming up to get your tags up to date. Past the deadline of April 1, 2021, if your tags are still expired you could get pulled over and cited a ticket.

“Most counties have now reopened for in person services with additional help and safety procedures in place so there are different options for taking care of your transaction and we are providing plenty of notice to the public to be able to do so before April 14th,” Public Information Officer of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle Adam Shaivitz said.

You can register online at Texas.gov, mail in your old registration and form of payment to the county tax assessor- collector or go in person if your county tax assessor- collector is doing in person appointments.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Choctaw County Monday night.
Man dead in Choctaw County shooting
Another Oklahoma town found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in their yards over the weekend...
More Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Marshall County
Christopher Henson is being held in the Grayson County Jail on over a million dollars in bonds.
Grayson County man arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman, assaulting her
Two men were scared away from rummaging through cars on Welch Ave. in Madill early Friday...
Thieves target vehicles, dispensaries in spree across Southern Oklahoma
Denison breaks ground Tuesday for long anticipated downtown renovation project.
City of Denison breaks ground for downtown renovation project

Latest News

With COVID-19 death rates rising, local funeral homes become busier than ever
Funeral homes busier than ever as COVID-19 death rates continue to rise
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law.’
Family of Denison school teacher killed in car crash voice support for ‘Colton’s Law’
Medical researchers in Oklahoma met virtually Tuesday to show their latest developments in the...
State doctors discuss latest in COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma state department of education announced yesterday that they will be giving 500...
Ardmore City Schools set to receive $3.8 million in federal funds