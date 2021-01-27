Texas Department of Motor Vehicle is setting April 14, 2021 as the deadline to get vehicle registration updated

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you are a resident in Texas then you have a couple of months left to get your car registration up to date.

Back in March of 2020 Governor Gregg Abbott issued a temporary waiver due to COVID-19 but that time is now coming up to get your tags up to date. Past the deadline of April 1, 2021, if your tags are still expired you could get pulled over and cited a ticket.

“Most counties have now reopened for in person services with additional help and safety procedures in place so there are different options for taking care of your transaction and we are providing plenty of notice to the public to be able to do so before April 14th,” Public Information Officer of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle Adam Shaivitz said.

You can register online at Texas.gov, mail in your old registration and form of payment to the county tax assessor- collector or go in person if your county tax assessor- collector is doing in person appointments.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.