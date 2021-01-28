Denison Fire Rescue unveils new ladder truck

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Denison Fire Rescue placed their new Ladder 63 truck on active service for the first time Wednesday which they say will play crucial role in emergency response in the community.

“It’s fully remote control, so this ladder can be controlled from the ground or the platform,” said Denison Fire Rescue Chief Gregg Loyd. “You don’t have to have anyone up on the tip to spray a hose, we can all do it from remote control from the ground.”

The old ladder truck’s ladder was 75 feet long and staffed on demand. This new E-1 ladder truck is equipped with a 100 foot ladder and will be staffed 24/7.

“The ladder has some key safety features that prevent it from getting damaged by bedding or putting it in to something,” Loyd said. “It takes one person to set it, one person to operate it at a minimum. But we’ll staff it with four people to be able to deploy it quickly.”

Loyd called the new ladder truck “a great asset for the citizens of Denison.”

“With it staffed now we’ll have a whole lot better response times with this piece of equipment,” Loyd said. “The guys are excited to have it, it’s really state of the art and it’s really something the people of Denison should be proud of.”

Hangin’ T owner Kimberlea Miller said the ladder truck “would have saved some buildings for sure” when the Luxor Nails & Spa building caught fire and collapsed back in 2019.

“I don’t think it took very long for the fire fighters to get here, but the problem was they didn’t all have the big trucks here yet,” Miller said.

Miller said the fire that day spread quickly to three other businesses on the street before eventually burning them to the ground.

“We’re all family down here,” Miller said. “All of these buildings down here, most of them are at least two stories high and without a ladder truck you couldn’t save a building.”

Luxor Nails that burned down in that fire back in 2019 has relocated to Sherman. Desk and Easel is now over on Chestnut Street.

Most of the buildings in downtown Denison are about two stories high and if there’s a fire, without a ladder truck, they’d be hard to save.

