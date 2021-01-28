Denison man battles with COVID-19 as both his siblings pass away from the virus

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chris Donahue was away from his home for three months while battling COVID-19, during that time both his siblings passed away from the deadly virus.

Donahue said he took coronavirus seriously and always wore his mask.

“I mean I was wearing my mask and doing that when I got it,” Donahue said.

Never the less the 49 year old tested positive for COVID-19 back in August. Two days later he went to the Emergency room at TMC where he would spend the next month. After that he was transferred over to Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman for rehab.

“I almost didn’t make it they said that there was several times that my wife said that the doctor said that it was touch and go,” Donahue said.

Making the situation worse, he had a history with bronchitis getting it every three to four months. While he was in the emergency room, his brother and sister tested positive and were just a feet away in the same hospital, but he had no idea. Doctors were afraid the news would cause him to relapse. He wasn’t made aware of the situation until they both passed, four days a part from one another.

“I was looking so forward to reuniting with them when I got out of the hospital because I told my wife that we were going to celebrate,” Donahue said.

He said if it wasn’t for the prayers and trusting in God he wouldn’t be here.

“I could have been gone and I could have left my fourteen year old and my sweet wife but God has been faithful to me and He has seen me through unlike my brother and sister,” Donahue said.

Before being admitted into the hospital, his late sister would drive by in the parking lot and pray for him.

“She prayed for me and then she didn’t make it,” Donahue said.

Donahue wants people to understand the seriousness of COVID-19.

“I want people to know that don’t take it lightly, don’t take COVID lightly because you never know this could happen to your family,” Donahue said.

First United Bank in Denison has a benefit fund to help raise money for Donahue and his family.

