Oklahoma tag agencies, DPS experiencing delays with REAL ID

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - REAL ID drivers licenses rolled out last year in Oklahoma. DPS says their locations and tag agencies are still backed up, and you need to make an appointment to get your new license.

Since REAL ID rolled out last summer, Oklahoma tag agents and DPS locations are experiencing delays.

“We had to completely modernize our entire system so it’s a brand new computer system that everybody’s operating off of, DPS locations as well as tag agents. So whether you’re getting the REAL ID or not everything is on this new system,” said Sarah Stewart, director of media operations with Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The federal deadline for REAL ID is approaching this October 1st, but Oklahoma locations are still trying to catch up after last year’s setbacks. Now appointments are required.

“Last year at the height of the pandemic our offices were closed for about a month, completely closed to the public. And then also just the roll-out of REAL ID last year took resources and training,” said Stewart.

At most DPS locations, appointments are being scheduled 60 days out.

“Most of them are taking appointments or walk-ins, it’s kind of a combination. But the walk-ins, it’s just we can’t ever guarantee how many we can get in that day because they obviously serve the appointments first,” said Stewart.

The Bryan County tag agency is also requiring appointments for a drivers license. They’re now scheduling a week out.

“The tag agents are all independently owned and operated. We don’t have any regulatory authority over them so they set a limit of how many of those they’re gonna do a day,” said Stewart.

Stewart says it’s important to keep in mind that the drivers license grace period has expired, and to schedule ahead of time if you know you’ll need a new license soon to avoid any penalties.

“We’re aware of the lines, we’re aware that there are a lot of people trying to get in and like I said we just ask people to be patient with us and reassure them that this is our top priority and we’re examining this problem from every angle and seeing what all steps we can do to try to get more people into our offices,” said Stewart.

