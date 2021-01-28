Advertisement

OSSAA to make changes to basketball, wrestling playoffs

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KXII) - Things are going to look a little different come playoff time for Oklahoma high school basketball and wrestling.

The OSSAA is making some changes due to COVID-19 protocols that will limit fan capacity and possibly lengthen the state tournament.

The OSSAA will require masks or face coverings for everyone attending playoff games. The breaks between playoff games will extend to 30 minutes to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting.

State tournament games could start earlier in the week to allow more time between games. They are limiting who can come in, with only four spectators allowed per player. Part of the reason for this measure is due to an executive order out of the Governor’s office. The OSSAA plans to reach out to seek a larger number of fans for bigger venues.

Teams would automatically advance to the next round if the opponent is unable to play.

