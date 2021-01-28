Smokey Valley Volunteer Fire Department burglarized

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A small Carter County volunteer fire department was broken into sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Smokey Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Putman said he first learned about the break in when one of his men called him Monday morning.

“At that point I went up there to see what was up and I realized that that door was open, some truck doors were open and a garage door had been run through,” Putman said. “I just backed out and waited on the sheriff department.”

Putman said the most expensive damage was to the garage door.

“They had run their truck through one of the garage doors and instead of crawling back out the bottom of it, they just opened up the walk through doors and just left it open whenever they were leaving”

The burglar took two chainsaws and a leaf blower.

“Roughly $700 worth of equipment and caused about $1200 worth of damage,” Putman said.

Putman said the department, located near Springer, is typically funded by state grants and a yearly fundraiser.

“Last year with the COVID we didn’t do a fundraiser, so we kind of shut our spending down,” Putman said.

He said they’re lucky because Carter County has a fire tax, but it’s not just about the cost of replacing the equipment and doors-they’ve got insurance for that.

“Now if we take the bottom panels off the door, then our building’s exposed,” Putman said. “So now we’ve got a truck that we can’t get out. If we needed it, it would be a problem to get it out.”

Putman said anyone who wants to help out the department should just keep an eye on their surroundings.

“Pay attention and watch out, because just one person seeing it could’ve called and we could’ve prevented it,” Putman said.

