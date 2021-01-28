Gusty winds, more clouds for Friday

Weather Aware for wind Friday and Saturday; strongest winds to 45 mph will be on Saturday afternoon, along with some moderate morning showers. This will be followed by afternoon sunshine.

Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows an upper trough making its move eastward from California towards Texoma, and it will pass over us Saturday afternoon. This feature is likely to bring a quick shot of Saturday morning rain. Strong pressure falls associated with its arrival will create some seriously gusty winds.

Hi-Res Futurecast pinpoints fairly low-end morning showers for Saturday. Rain odds are better than even money but amounts will be light, most places will probably get less than a quarter inch, up to a half inch in the east.

Long-range outlook shows a strong cold front arriving Thursday, moisture supply is questionable but it looks like there’s a fair chance for some rain over the eastern half on the News 12 area. Overall it’s a dry and fairly mild pattern for late January.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Variable clouds, windy, not as chilly

Saturday: 60% Morning rain or thunderstorms, clearing and very windy afternoon

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Sunny, nice

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% showers late, windy

Thursday: 50% Showers, turning colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12