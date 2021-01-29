A+ Athlete: Trent Yarbrough, Atoka

This week’s A+ Athlete is Trent Yarbrough of Atoka High School. If there’s a sport to play at Atoka, you can bet that Trent will be competing.

On the basketball court, he’s the point guard for the Wampus Cats. He was a monumental piece of the baseball team that won the state title in 2019, and he’s a team captain on the football team where he played multiple positions. He played all four seasons on the varsity squad, with 28 career touchdowns, and over 2,500 rushing yards. Giving his all, to all that he does.

“Athletics has shown me a lot of adversity during games. If things aren’t going your way, you still have to keep going,” said A+ Athlete Trent Yarbrough. “Same with life. If one bad day happens, life keeps going. You have to learn how to push through it. In basketball, if you have a turnover, you have to forget about it real quick, or if you fumble you have to forget, miss a fly ball or ground ball, you have to forget and look at the next play because there is a lot of ball left.”

“For one thing, he works hard and he likes to compete,” said Atoka football coach Jacob Cupp. “He wants to be the best, he wants the ball in his hands no matter what sport it is. He’s just one of those guys you can count on at times.”

Trent just about does it all in the classroom too. He is ranked number 13 in his senior class at Atoka, and has a G.P.A. of 3.9 on a 4.0 scale. He competes in every aspect of his life.

“I like coming out on top honestly,” said Yarbrough. “I like being the number one person, I like being above everybody that I possibly can. Whether it’s the classroom or athletics or anyhing like that. I like being number one.”

“When I look at what it means to be a Wampus Cat, to be someone who is always looking to conquer that next task,” said Atoka world geography teacher Chris Wingo. “Usually considered an underdog, and always having to fight their way up, he pretty well represents that. In every aspect of who he is.”

