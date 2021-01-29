Advertisement

A+ Athlete: Trent Yarbrough, Atoka

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s A+ Athlete is Trent Yarbrough of Atoka High School. If there’s a sport to play at Atoka, you can bet that Trent will be competing.

On the basketball court, he’s the point guard for the Wampus Cats. He was a monumental piece of the baseball team that won the state title in 2019, and he’s a team captain on the football team where he played multiple positions. He played all four seasons on the varsity squad, with 28 career touchdowns, and over 2,500 rushing yards. Giving his all, to all that he does.

“Athletics has shown me a lot of adversity during games. If things aren’t going your way, you still have to keep going,” said A+ Athlete Trent Yarbrough. “Same with life. If one bad day happens, life keeps going. You have to learn how to push through it. In basketball, if you have a turnover, you have to forget about it real quick, or if you fumble you have to forget, miss a fly ball or ground ball, you have to forget and look at the next play because there is a lot of ball left.”

“For one thing, he works hard and he likes to compete,” said Atoka football coach Jacob Cupp. “He wants to be the best, he wants the ball in his hands no matter what sport it is. He’s just one of those guys you can count on at times.”

Trent just about does it all in the classroom too. He is ranked number 13 in his senior class at Atoka, and has a G.P.A. of 3.9 on a 4.0 scale. He competes in every aspect of his life.

“I like coming out on top honestly,” said Yarbrough. “I like being the number one person, I like being above everybody that I possibly can. Whether it’s the classroom or athletics or anyhing like that. I like being number one.”

“When I look at what it means to be a Wampus Cat, to be someone who is always looking to conquer that next task,” said Atoka world geography teacher Chris Wingo. “Usually considered an underdog, and always having to fight their way up, he pretty well represents that. In every aspect of who he is.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Donahue was away from his home for three months while battling COVID-19. During that time...
Denison man battles with COVID-19 as both his siblings pass away from the virus
More Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found in Texoma, this time in Grayson County.
Ku Klux Klan propaganda found outside Grayson County home
Benjamin Ordaz will serve 9 months in county jail and 10 years probation for his part in the...
Man sentenced for Sherman fatal crash
Several Grayson County residents have pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal...
Grayson Co. man sentenced for trafficking meth
500X Loteria Spectacular
$3 million scratch winner sold at Sherman convenience store

Latest News

Chad Rogers leaves Denison to become head coach at Tioga
Rogers leaves Denison for Tioga
This week's A+ Athlete is Trent Yarbrough of Atoka High School.
A+ Athlete: Trent Yarbrough, Atoka
Chad Rogers leaves Denison to become head coach at Tioga
Rogers leaves Denison for Tioga
Denison-Sherman Boys Hoops Highlights
Denison-Sherman Boys Hoops Highlights