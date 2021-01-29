Advertisement

A little bit of rain, a WHOLE lot of wind Saturday

High winds up to 45 mph expected Saturday, windy and chilly on Sunday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lows tonight will hold in the 50s, rain will develop before sunrise with a 60 percent chance of rain through late morning Saturday as a dry line passes.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper trough now over Nevada and Arizona continuing an easterly movement, it will pass over us Saturday about noon.  Strong pressure falls associated with this system will bring high winds. We’ll keep a Weather Aware for high winds Saturday; strongest winds to 45 mph, that’s tropical storm force on Saturday afternoon.

Highs tomorrow get up to a spring-like 70 degrees while wind gusts to 45 mph can be expected. It will be about 20 degrees colder on Sunday and more windy days lurk in the forecast for next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  60% Morning rain or thunderstorms, clearing and very windy afternoon

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Sunny, nice

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Thursday: 30% Showers, windy and cooler

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool

