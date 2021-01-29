A little bit of rain, a WHOLE lot of wind Saturday
High winds up to 45 mph expected Saturday, windy and chilly on Sunday
Lows tonight will hold in the 50s, rain will develop before sunrise with a 60 percent chance of rain through late morning Saturday as a dry line passes.
Water vapor imagery shows an upper trough now over Nevada and Arizona continuing an easterly movement, it will pass over us Saturday about noon. Strong pressure falls associated with this system will bring high winds. We’ll keep a Weather Aware for high winds Saturday; strongest winds to 45 mph, that’s tropical storm force on Saturday afternoon.
Highs tomorrow get up to a spring-like 70 degrees while wind gusts to 45 mph can be expected. It will be about 20 degrees colder on Sunday and more windy days lurk in the forecast for next week.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: 60% Morning rain or thunderstorms, clearing and very windy afternoon
Sunday: Sunny and windy
Monday: Sunny, nice
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Thursday: 30% Showers, windy and cooler
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority