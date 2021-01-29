Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Donahue was away from his home for three months while battling COVID-19. During that time...
Denison man battles with COVID-19 as both his siblings pass away from the virus
More Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found in Texoma, this time in Grayson County.
Ku Klux Klan propaganda found outside Grayson County home
Benjamin Ordaz will serve 9 months in county jail and 10 years probation for his part in the...
Man sentenced for Sherman fatal crash
Several Grayson County residents have pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal...
Grayson Co. man sentenced for trafficking meth
500X Loteria Spectacular
$3 million scratch winner sold at Sherman convenience store

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
An Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy died Sunday and when his wife went to meet with a cemetery,...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital