Choctaw Nation Chief opposes Oklahoma Governor on tribal negotiations

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation Chief says he won’t be negotiating with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt over several issues stemming from a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The governor recently put out a statement saying, “As things stand today, crimes are going unpunished, and convicted criminals are seeking to be set free. We can’t allow this to happen.”

Gov. Stitt wants to bring all five Civilized tribes to the negotiating table to resolve issues like criminal prosecution.

Chief of Choctaw Nation Gary Batton says ‘no thanks,’ and that the governor will be a non-factor.

“Now where the true disagreement comes is because we could talk about those but at the end of the day it requires federal legislation so the governor really isn’t the proper one to talk to. It would be the federal government that we would be talking to,” Batton said.

In the McGirt decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Creek Nation has criminal jurisdiction over their citizens, and that much of southeastern Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation to this day.

The Supreme Court decision also puts into question issues like taxation and zoning laws.

Again ‚Chief Batton says it will all be resolved without Governor Stitt.

“There’s no reason in negotiating at this point in time. We are poised and ready for when this ruling comes down. We’ve hired additional law enforcement, enacted our laws, our codes within the Choctaw Nation. We’ve beefed up our judicial system, we’ve beefed up our Indian Child welfare, so we are ready to handle all of those,” Batton said.

A Choctaw Nation court building was built in Durant three years ago.

“We feel like we are definitely ready to handle the responsibility and the accountability that goes along with the jurisdiction,” Batton said.

Right now, the state still has jurisdiction over tribal members accused misdemeanors but any tribal card-holding citizen accused of a felony goes to federal court.

