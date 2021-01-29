Choctaw Nation members talk about impact of losing native speakers to COVID-19

(KXII) - Richard Williston is a member of the Choctaw Nation, raised by his grandma, grandpa and his eight aunts and five uncles.

All were fluent in Choctaw, spoke it in the house and through his grandfather and the church Williston learned about the Choctaw culture.

But over the course of the pandemic, he’s lost four native speaking members of his family including his uncles Ben and Angus.

“I asked my Grandma one time why we weren’t taught Choctaw and they said that was on their kids, because that was their first language and it was hard on them in school when they went to learn English when all they knew was Choctaw,” Williston said.

Williston said his uncles shared stories of their heritage with him and talked about cultural food.

“Everyone of them were fluent in Choctaw and that’s all that was spoke in the house was Choctaw, except to me,” Williston said. “I halfway knew what they were talking about when they spoke in Choctaw because I knew a lot of Choctaw words but I couldn’t speak it fluently.”

Other than the few words he picked up from them, they took the Choctaw language that binds all members as a nation with them.

Teresa Billy, the assistant director for the Choctaw Nation Language Department, estimated there are fewer than one thousand people left who speak the Choctaw language.

“It’s almost like reliving the trail of tears,” Billy said. “Within the language is embedded your values, your humor, expressions, concepts, thoughts and ideas of things that will never be expressed.”

Billy said it’s important for tribal members to take care of fluent speakers in their family, but also put in the effort to learn the language of the Choctaw Nation and “keep it going.”

"Let them know that what they have is a gift, it's really priceless at this point," Billy said.

Billy said elder members are also the spiritual leaders of the community and are connected deeply with the church.

The Choctaw language department usually offers 23 community classes to the public, but has halted those because of the pandemic.

“For the language department our mission is to revitalize the language in as many different avenues that we can,” Billy said.

The department offers language classes through high schools in the Durant area, as well as 18 hours of college courses available both in person and online through Southeastern Oklahoma State.

The Choctaws also offer online language classes to anyone looking to pick up the language, you don’t even have to be a tribal member. Billy said they have also seen a “huge increase” in people subscribing the daily Choctaw language lessons available on Facebook.

“It the connection to their identity, to the historical accounts that are in history books, to relate to your family names, to relate to the burial plots that families can go back to, it’s just the connection part of them and I believe many of them realize that,” Billy said.

Chief Gary Batton said he believes the pandemic has affected the Choctaw Nation disproportionately because of a struggle between Choctaw values and cultural norms, like spending time with family in nearly everything they do contrasted with calls to social distance and avoid large gatherings by the nation’s top health professionals.

