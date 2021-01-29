Advertisement

Ku Klux Klan propaganda found outside Grayson County home

More Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found in Texoma, this time in Grayson County.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - More KKK propaganda was found in Texoma, this time in Grayson County.

Recently a resident in Sadler found this bag beside their mailbox. Inside, a white rock, a flyer and application for a local KKK group, who call themselves the Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Similar flyers were found recently in Love County and Marshall County.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says there haven’t been any other reports of flyers in the county, and that they’re investigating.

