Ku Klux Klan propaganda found outside Grayson County home

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - More KKK propaganda was found in Texoma, this time in Grayson County.

Recently a resident in Sadler found this bag beside their mailbox. Inside, a white rock, a flyer and application for a local KKK group, who call themselves the Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Similar flyers were found recently in Love County and Marshall County.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says there haven’t been any other reports of flyers in the county, and that they’re investigating.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.