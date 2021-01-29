Man sentenced for Sherman fatal crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The man responsible for a 2019 crash that left a Sherman couple dead has been sentenced in Grayson County this afternoon. How much time he will serve.

20-year-old Benjamin Ordaz was found guilty and sentenced to 9 months in county jail and 10 years probation for manslaughter and negligent homicide.

On April 2nd, 2019 Ordaz was speeding when he rear-ended another vehicle. 68-year-old Richard Surface and 71-year-old Janet Surface both died from their injuries days later.

Along with his probation and jail time, Ordaz will serve 200 hours of community service, pay a $2,500 fine and will surrender his drivers license while on probation.

Judge Brian Gary ruled that his jail time will be served in county jail instead of state prison.

Today in court Ordaz testified stating at the time of the crash, he had his cruise control set at 75 mph when he ran into the back of the couple’s SUV.

But the Grayson County District Attorney’s office said that evidence and expert witnesses proved he was going much faster than that.

”There was an investigation done by Sherman Police Department, their critical accident investigation team, who determined that he was traveling in excess of the speed limit approximately 100 mph in a 75 mph zone,” said Assistant District Attorney for Grayson County, Laura Wheeler.

Toxicology results showed no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Ordaz previously bonded out at $50,000.

He will report to county jail tomorrow at 6 p.m. to start his 9 month sentence.

