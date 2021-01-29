Oklahoma lawmaker to introduce bill that includes mask mandate

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma City Democrat state Rep. Jason Lowe is introducing a bill which includes a mask mandate and $1,000 fine for those who violate the law.

“For the most part I think I’d be for it, as long as the fines and the more stringent regulations aren’t stepped away too far,” said Matt Church of Lone Grove.

“I don’t feel like shoving something like that down people’s throat will be that successful,” said Ryan Church of Ardmore.

Rep. Lowe said he caught COVID-19 in March at the State Capitol. He said he wasn’t wearing a mask.

“This is personal to me, individuals have passed away that I know. I myself was infected by the virus, so I know how serious this is,” said Lowe.

If passed, anyone older than 5-year-old and medically able would have to wear a mask in public.

He would also outlaw public gatherings of 10 or more people.

Ardmore Republican state representative Tammy Townley said it’s a person’s right to decide to wear a mask.

“I am a firm believer that everyone should be in charge of their own personal civil liberties and they should be able to make their own choice to wear a mask or not,” said Townley.

It would be a $15,000 fine for anyone taking part in a non-essential gathering, and a $1,000 fine for not wearing a mask.

“Would you rather pay a $1,000 fine or a $50,000 in medical cost and debts and also fighting for your life in a hospital?” said Lowe.

If passed, the law will remain active until fewer than 300 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

