Advertisement

Rogers leaves Denison for Tioga

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are looking for a new head coach with Chad Rogers stepping down to take the same position with the Tioga Bulldogs.

Rogers has spent nearly a decade leading the Denison Yellow Jackets athletic program. Now, he is moving on to join Tioga.

Rogers coached Denison for 9 seasons. He made the playoffs four times during that span with a 49-45 record. The thing Denison fans will most remember is the record breaking streak against Sherman in the Battle of the Ax game where the Jackets have won 8 straight.

Rogers leaves behind a program that figures to have a very good team next year, led by a highly recruited running back and a strong supporting cast.

Tioga went 1-8 last year. Rogers replaces Cody Patton in Tioga.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Donahue was away from his home for three months while battling COVID-19. During that time...
Denison man battles with COVID-19 as both his siblings pass away from the virus
More Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found in Texoma, this time in Grayson County.
Ku Klux Klan propaganda found outside Grayson County home
Benjamin Ordaz will serve 9 months in county jail and 10 years probation for his part in the...
Man sentenced for Sherman fatal crash
Several Grayson County residents have pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking conspiracy, federal...
Grayson Co. man sentenced for trafficking meth
500X Loteria Spectacular
$3 million scratch winner sold at Sherman convenience store

Latest News

This week's A+ Athlete is Trent Yarbrough of Atoka High School.
A+ Athlete: Trent Yarbrough, Atoka
Chad Rogers leaves Denison to become head coach at Tioga
Rogers leaves Denison for Tioga
Denison-Sherman Boys Hoops Highlights
Denison-Sherman Boys Hoops Highlights
Denison-Sherman Girls Hoops Highlights
Denison-Sherman Girls Hoops Highlights