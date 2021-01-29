Rogers leaves Denison for Tioga

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are looking for a new head coach with Chad Rogers stepping down to take the same position with the Tioga Bulldogs.

Rogers has spent nearly a decade leading the Denison Yellow Jackets athletic program. Now, he is moving on to join Tioga.

Rogers coached Denison for 9 seasons. He made the playoffs four times during that span with a 49-45 record. The thing Denison fans will most remember is the record breaking streak against Sherman in the Battle of the Ax game where the Jackets have won 8 straight.

Rogers leaves behind a program that figures to have a very good team next year, led by a highly recruited running back and a strong supporting cast.

Tioga went 1-8 last year. Rogers replaces Cody Patton in Tioga.

