Catalytic converter thefts on the rise across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars across Texoma.

Local muffler shops have seen an increase in customers needing the part, and police say they’ve seen an increase in theft reports.

Police say the precious metals, like platinum, inside the catalytic converters has been selling at a higher price.

The recent spike in prices led to a significant spike in people stealing them.

“There’s a lot of precious metals in them. And so they can sell them and make some pretty good money sometimes,” said Norma Sisemore, who owns Bob’s Muffler Shop with her husband Bobby.

In the fall, a church came to them after catalytic converters were cut off from their vans, just the theft at Calvary Baptist Church about a year ago.

Just last week, a customer told them she noticed her converters were stolen after picking her car up from a mechanic.

Scrapyards typically buy them starting around $100, and vary depending on size and whether it’s gas or diesel.

“I mean it can vary from $300 to $400 dollars up to $2,000. It’s just according to what kind of vehicle it is and where they’ve cut it at,” Sisemore said.

It’s a device on the bottom car to reduce pollution from the exhaust into the air.

Inside, it contains precious metals, like platinum.

“And with the scrapyards giving more money now than they used to, it’s driven up the demand,” said Detective Tom Unifusser with the Denison Police Department.

Unifusser said there’s been around three thefts reported each month since July.

CBS Mufflers in Denison has seen a 60 to 70 percent increase in sales since last month, and S&S Mufflers replaced them on two cars last week.

Police say it’s happened recently in Ardmore, Sherman and Paris.

Police say earlier this week in Paris, one was cut from a 2020 Dodge pick-up valuing around $3,800.

“You know it puts a lot of people out of a lot of money, and a lot of people don’t have the income to replace them. Then they have to just wait until they can afford to replace them,” Sisemore said.

Police say to help prevent this, don’t park in dark corners near fences or bushes, where a suspect can easily hide.

“Possibly park your vehicle in an open area that’s well lit. So that police and other persons can see around the vehicle to report suspicious activity,” Unifusser said.

Unifusser says with this crime, it’s difficult to catch the suspect since they often target hidden cars in the middle of the night, with little to no evidence, other than the stolen converters.

He says scrapyards often buy them from people not knowing where it came from, or that it’s been stolen.

