Daughter of fatal ATV crash victims asks for suspect accountability

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - Last April, a Bennington couple were killed while riding an ATV near their home. Their daughter says the young man responsible for their deaths hasn’t seen punishment.

In April 2020, Silva Heil lost her parents in an ATV crash.

“It’s just heartbreaking for everybody involved,” said Heil.

79-year-old Homer Gilbert and 77-year-old Betty Gilbert owned a 300 acre cattle ranch in Bennington.

“He just hit them, he didn’t see them he said, and he pushed them a long ways. They were both killed instantly,” said Heil.

The morning of the accident, they were riding their ATV from one end of the property to the other.

“You know he took two people away. They were nothing but good. They loved dancing. They took care of their own stuff, they never asked for nothing, nobody’s help on anything. And it’s just not fair,” said Heil.

Heil says investigators tell her, the 17-year-old suspect was drunk while driving his pickup when he hit the couple. It’s been almost a year without any arrest.

“He needs to take responsibility for his action right here. He made that decision to drive drunk that morning. I’m not saying forever, but accountability is everything right now,” said Heil.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they finished the investigation, and both the case file and probable cause are in the hands of the district attorney for review.

“The accident happened on the 11th of April, and they would’ve been married 60 years the 20th of April last year. All I know is they took two good people here that didn’t deserve to go right now, you know, it’s not fair,” said Heil.

